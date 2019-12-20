Latest Stories

WWTY_BEST-HORROR_RV_V1
Tag: Fangrrls
The 10 best horror movies of 2019
Rey Daisy Ridley The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
The Rise of Skywalker finally reveals Rey's parents, and the internet has thoughts
The Expanse S4 key art 8
Tag: Podcast
The Churn: Cas Anvar and Dominique Tipper on The Expanse Season 4
Luke Skywalker, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Tag: Movies
Star Wars' Rian Johnson sticks up for ‘mythic hero’ Luke Skywalker amid renewed scrutiny
Actor Sean Connery and actress Claudine Auger on the set of 'Thunderball', directed by Terence Young,
More info i
Sean Connery and Claudine Auger in Thunderball | Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Actress Claudine Auger, Bond Girl in Thunderball, dies at 78

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Andrea Ayres
Dec 20, 2019

Actress Claudine Auger, famous for her role in the1965 James Bond film Thunderball as Dominique "Domino" Derva, has died at the age of 78.

Entertainment Weekly reports Auger died in Paris on Thursday. Auger had the distinction of becoming the first Bond Girl from France. The model-turned-actress starred opposite iconic actor Sean Connery in the fourth installment of the Bond franchise. 

More obituary

Rene Auberjonois
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor Rene Auberjonois dies at 79
Stephanie Niznik
Star Trek actress Stephanie Niznik passes away at 52

Thunderball finds Bond traveling to the Bahamas to recover warheads from the evil Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi) where he faces attacks on and off land from both men and sharks alike. Thankfully, Bond is able to convince Domino (Claudine Auger) to help him save the day, as only Agent 007 can do. The film features an absolutely epic underwater action scene. Auger performed all of her stunts in Thunderball, which featured a significant number of underwater scenes. Her role as Domino is truly one for the books. She and Connery have obvious chemistry, as seen in the clip below which features the iconic scene of Connery sucking poison from Auger's foot.

Auger also beat out legendary Hollywood actress' Rachel Welch and Faye Dunaway for the role. The film is based on the ninth novel in the series by writer Ian Fleming. 

Born in Paris as Claudine Oger, she started her career as a model and represented France in the 1958 Miss World competition, where she was a runner up. In the1960s, Auger took up acting where she appeared on stage and in films such as The Testament of Orpheus. The actress would continue to have roles in British and Italian TV series throughout her life. 

via AFP, Entertainment Weekly

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: obituary
Tag: James Bond
Tag: 007

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker