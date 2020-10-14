10 Actually scary movies and shows you can stream on Disney+

Throughout Disney’s eras, there have been many scary moments that slipped through the cracks of the studio’s usual wheelhouse. Sure, there have been elements of horror in classic titles like Pinocchio, where there’s a place filled with cursed donkey children called Pleasure Island, and the Pink Elephants sequence in Dumbo. Disney has a great history of taking chances on ideas that test the boundaries of genre. There are extraordinary exceptions like Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus that manage to capture the magic of Disney and still be strangely dark. There are also major moments in big blockbuster films, like the ghost ship reveal in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl that stand out for great horror.

Included with a Disney+ subscription is incredible access to not only the films mentioned but also festive TV frights! There’s The Simpsons’ "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween collection all in one place. And don’t count the Mouse out either, as the most recent crop of Mickey shorts offers up offbeat humor with a handful of spooky episodes. But not all the oddities in the Disney+ catalog manage to stick the landing, like many Disney Channel Original Movies throughout the years (though even they remain endearing in their own way). Still, if you're looking for something that's just the right amount of spooky, Disney+ has you covered.