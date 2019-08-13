Latest Stories

Cospets Charles
Credit: Marvel Comics
Noah Hawley says his Doctor Doom movie is dead right now in wake of Fox-Disney purchase

Josh Weiss
Aug 13, 2019

Despite Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox back in March, it doesn't look like Noah Hawley's Doctor Doom project will be moving forward at Marvel Studios after all, at least not for the time being. Speaking with Deadline, the Legion TV show creator revealed the unfortunate status of the film for which he had a script ready — a script that had been of some interest to Kevin Feige, we might add.

"I mean, where it stands is now that the movie is done and Legion is done and I’ve taken a little time off because someone told me there was this word 'vacation,' which means you don’t work, which sounded really interesting to me," Hawley said. "But you know, I need to circle back to them and announce that I would love to make it and figure out if that’s something that is possible. Whether or not they already have a plan in place for what to do with those characters or whether they’re open to my kind of vision for what to do with those characters. But it’s sort of on me right now to go push them, which I will do as soon as I come up for air."

Even with this slight setback, you can rest assured that Doom will show up in the MCU in some way, shape, or form. Feige confirmed at this year's SDCC that the Fantastic Four and X-Men would eventually be folded into the shared cinematic universe. And you can't really have the Fantastic Four without Doom, the team's greatest and most iconic nemesis, now can you? Of course, there's always the possibility that Feige is making the smart move of biding his time, putting as much distance between Josh Trank's ill-fated adaptation and himself before he brings "Marvel's First Family" back to the big screen.

"I have no shortage of challenges, obviously," added Hawley. "You know, the Fargo story feels very important to me right now. There’s another book that I’m working on that I’m excited about, and I’m trying to figure out what the next film will be. I’m a lucky guy to have that much opportunity presented to me."

Legion wrapped up its third and final season yesterday.

