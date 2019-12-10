Latest Stories

Decade in Review: 10 most heroic performances
Tag: Movies
The 10 best heroic performances of the 2010s
Toy Masters Hero 2
Tag: Movies
Diabeetus Wilford Brimley and more custom toys you need to own
Mickey Mouse Runaway Rail Disney World
Tag: Movies
Theme Park News: Mickey Mouse gets wild and X-Wing drones rise over Galaxy's Edge
ClearSpace chase robot animation
Tag: Science
European Space Agency paying $130 million to remove one piece of space junk
Star Wars landspeeder
More info i
Albert L. Ortega / Contributor (Getty Images)
Tag: Movies
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Check out this drivable fan replica of the iconic Star Wars landspeeder - with mini jets!

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Dec 10, 2019

Leave it to Star Wars fans to be so industrious. To celebrate the impending release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, some handy YouTuber has built a jet-powered X-34 Star Wars landspeeder. (Cue SYFY WIRE’s entire New York office clamoring to get their own to avoid taking the subway to work.) 

British inventor and Star Wars fan Colin Furze has made his own drivable replica of the speeder that Luke Skywalker uses in the original 1977 Star Wars film. Furze explains in a video on YouTube that he and his team built the replica, which he made in conjunction with eBay, based on measurements from the speeder toy.

Now, the vehicle is electric-powered, and therefore not very fast. However, the speeder also comes with functioning mini jets, which kicks things up a notch. Furze even puts a mirror at the bottom of the speeder “to make it look like it’s hovering,” just as Star Wars director George Lucas & Co. did in the original film. 

It is, not surprisingly, way cool. Check it out below.

 

Furze, who previously built his own speeder bike and a backyard playhouse resembling an AT-ACT from Rogue One, shows how he and his team made the speeder in this video.  

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker