Boo! International artists haunt this deluxe new Ghostbusters: Artbook

With Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife set to possess theaters starting this July 10, be prepared for a spirited invasion of supernatural merchandise to revive your eternal passions for the paranormal investigators-turned-eliminators who've become pop culture icons.

One intriguing offering that tops our list is Insight Editions and Printed in Blood's Ghostbusters: Artbook, a celebratory, fully illustrated salute to the frightfully popular film franchise, showcasing hundreds of exclusive pieces created by artists, painters, and illustrators across our entire mortal plane.

This kaleidoscopic, 208-page hardcover arrives May 19 and shines a spotlight on an ectoplasmic bonanza of all-new artwork inspired by the classic Ghostbusters gang — and SYFY WIRE has a hair-raising expanded peek inside its haunted pages.

Credit: Insight Editions

Ghostbusters: Artbook gathers its swarm of contributors from around the globe, attracting visionaries from the varied realms of animation, comics, graphic novels, fine art, and more. Packed with interpretations of fan-fave characters such as the original spook-hunting team of Ray, Peter, Egon, and Winston, the ECTO-1, Dana Barrett, Louis Tully, Slimer, Gozer, Zuul, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, this epic volume proves the enduring love of the Ghostbusters legacy.

Credit: Insight Editions

(Left: by Robert Elrod; right: by Vanessa McKee)

Steven Hoveke, co-founder of Printed in Blood, the media house that organized and curated this book, says he's proud to give faithful Ghostbusters fans a unique creative keepsake.

"Producing our Artbook projects always delivers their own reward, but to be able to commemorate a property like Ghostbusters clearly holds a special place," he tells SYFY WIRE. "All of us at Printed In Blood have a special connection to this classic. I was big into movie special effects at the time, and this film with this cast was pitch-perfect. Seeing the artwork come in each day is always a treat, but this one, for a film which for so long has meant so much to so many, was something truly special."

Credit: Insight Editions

(Left: by Jerry Pesce; right: by Alejandro Blasi)

"We always try to keep our sights set on touchstone properties to give the 'Artbook treatment,'" Hoveke explains. "When Insight Editions approached us about a Ghostbusters project, we jumped at the chance. Last year was the 35th anniversary of the film's release and with the new sequel coming out this year featuring appearances by the original cast, it only made sense to try and aim for that sweet spot between them. Honestly, with the strength of the fans and support of Ghostbusters worldwide, I'm not sure there would have a wrong time in the last 25 years to produce this book, but now seems just about perfect."

Check out our extended spooky preview of Ghostbusters: Artbook in the full gallery below.