Invader Zim prepares us for doom in Netflix film's first clip, pics

Invader Zim’s cult cartoon status was never in question, but it constantly threatened a return that kept fans on the edge of their seats. With projects fluctuating, failing, and ultimately never fulfilling the promises of the dark and disturbing Nickelodeon show’s original run, it was hard to maintain hope. But when Netflix (and Netflix money) gets involved, things get real. Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is coming from original creator Jhonen Vasquez and has now given fans a first look at the very real feature-length return to the small screen for Zim, Dib, and of course, GIR.

With the original voice cast in tow, Enter the Florpus tells the story of Zim finally losing his confidence when he finds out that the leaders that sent him to conquer Earth...were really just trying to get rid of him. And you bet that Dib jumps on this opening. Fans got a first look at the film — which has been teased since last year's Comic-Con — in a pair of images as well as the movie’s first trailer, all of which can be seen below:

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

Wait...is that fat Dib? Not being able to stop the alien attempting to take over your planet has really taken a toll on the kid. Zim seems to be faring a little better, though:

Of course the first we’ve seen of the inept would-be enslaver of humanity would open with him laughing in a bathroom. Nothing says Zim like sitting in a toilet, banging the seat in mirth. The “official hiding room” makes total sense for the nutcase alien — but why won’t his computer laugh with him? Is he on the side of Zim’s antagonistic leaders?

Fans can find out this and more when Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus hits Netflix on August 16.