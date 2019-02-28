Latest Stories

Metro Exodus - Spacious Land
Tag: Fangrrls
Metro Exodus's harsh take on the nuclear apocalypse is refreshing
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge teases new photos, blue milk and podracer ovens at Disney park
TJ Storm Motion Capture technology
Tag: Movies
Genre MVP: The motion capture actor who's played Groot, Godzilla, and Iron Man
demolition-man
Tag: Fangrrls
Is this genre's weirdest sex trope?
It: Chapter One blood scene

It: Chapter Two's Jessica Chastain says film may set record for bloodiest scene ever

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 28, 2019

There’s not a lot of hard and fast data about the blood and gore of horror films. Sure, there are a few sources saying that A Nightmare on Elm Street used 500 gallons of fake blood. Some say Peter Jackson’s cult hit Dead Alive used 300 liters of blood just for one scene. There are even reports the Evil Dead remake used an outrageous 50,000 gallons for its climactic moment. But now, upcoming Stephen King film It: Chapter Two may be entering these hard-to-confirm halls of R-rated records.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Jessica Chastain — after getting through a story with Jimmy Fallon about baseball and dancing — finally gets to her upcoming movies: Dark Phoenix and It: Chapter Two. Chastain, who plays a grown-up Beverly Marsh in the latter, then drops a potentially record-breaking tidbit about the film. The bit starts around 2:11.

Take a look:

“I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it,” Chastain said. “It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film — in a scene.”

“The next day I was pulling blood out of my eyeballs. Fake blood.” Hmm, remember when Chastain was seen on Instagram coated in the juicy nectar of life?

Perhaps some of Beverly’s old anxieties — like the metaphor-laden blood geyser coming from the bathroom — came back to torment her again. Even that scene in the first film had tons of blood, though perhaps not as much as something like The Shining’s bloody elevators. However, sequels always have to crank it up a notch, so maybe there will be a Guinness Book of World Records-worthy scene in the film.

Fans can find out for sure when It: Chapter Two hits theaters on Sep. 6.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jessica Chastain
Tag: It: Chapter Two
Tag: Stephen King

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: It: Chapter Two
Tag: Jessica Chastain
MV5BYTM5ZWIxOTItZWYzNC00NzQ2LTllYzAtZDQ2NTlkNzEzMzY3XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODA3MTE4Njg@._V1_
Jessica Chastain wraps It: Chapter 2 with bloody farewell
Jacob Oller
Sep 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: It: Chapter Two
Tag: Jessica Chastain
JessicaChastain.jpg
Jessica Chastain and adult Loser's Club from It: Chapter Two spotted filming on location
Brian Silliman
Jul 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: casting
Tag: It: Chapter Two
Xavier Dolan
Casting: Two more snared by It; new character joins Cloak & Dagger; Mary J. Blige dons a Body Cam
Don Kaye
Jun 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: It: Chapter Two
Tag: Stephen King
Pennywise the Clown
James McAvoy and Bill Hader may join It: Chapter 2 as start of filming looms
Don Kaye
Apr 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2