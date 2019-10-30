It: Chapter Two

Alexander and Bill Skarsgard
Randall Flagg Skarsgard did not ask Pennywise Skarsgard for Stephen King villain advice
Brian Silliman
Oct 30, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in It: Chapter Two
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Alexander Skarsgard
Tag: Bill Skarsgard
Tag: the stand
Tag: Salem's Lot

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
Tag: Mark Patton
Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton talks It: Chapter Two's homage to Jesse Walsh
Christian Long
Sep 22, 2019
Mark Patton Jesse Walsh Nightmare on Elm Street 2 Freddy's Revenge
Tag: Movies
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
Tag: Mark Patton