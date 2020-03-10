Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt get mythical in second swashbuckling trailer

Hit the Amazon River in the second swashbuckling trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise movie. Based on the popular Disney Parks boat ride of the same name, the movie is looking to emulate the Pirates of the Caribbean formula, which turned a mainstay theme park attraction into a billion-dollar film franchise.

The new teaser plays up the heated race to a mythical tree capable of healing people. Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) is looking to find it before her greedy and currently unnamed nemesis (played by Jesse Plemons). To that end, Houghton charters La Quila, a ramshackle steamboat captained by the wisecracking Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson).

Together, they'll face the dangers of the jungle, which include killer animals and ancient curses. All of this, plus a period setting, makes it obvious that we're in for an old school Indiana Jones-esque adventure. The pulpy and serial nature of the flick is evident when it is revealed that Plemons' antagonist has a U-boat at his disposal.

Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows), Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramirez (Bright), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens), and Paul Giamatti (Billions).

"Just to be transported to this incredible world and that sense of travel and adventure and just a rich tapestry for audiences to escape to," Blunt reportedly said last summer at D23 in Anaheim (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "And it's based on a ride, which just has oodles of nostalgia and so much to kind of mine for us creatively, so it was very cool."

You can check out the new, retro-inspired poster below. At first glance, it gives off some serious Indy and Romancing the Stone vibes. That's clearly the point, which we dig!

Credit: Disney

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (both are producers on This Is Us) penned the project's screenplay, which is based on a story by Ficarra, Requa, and Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049).

Jungle Cruise sails into theaters everywhere Friday, July 24. Per the latest press release, there will be screenings available in Digital 3D.