Kitana confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and this week's Gamegrrl news

We all have Star Wars on the brain, don’t we? With Star Wars Celebration going on this weekend, it’s hard not to. Even if you’ve hit fatigue with the galaxy far, far away, it’s all that’s in the news. Well, we do have some Star Wars gaming news for you, but we’ve also got news about a character from Mortal Kombat 11, so you can prepare to beat the crap out of other players to forget all about it. Here is the Gamegrrl news for the week ending April 13, 2019.
"Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it.
"Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making."
Mortal Kombat 11 will be available worldwide on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
"Insane factions, lethal hazards, smug cliffs and so much more! The chaotic open world of RAGE 2 is out to get you, so you’ll just have to get it first."
RAGE 2 launches May 14, 2019
“World War Z is available to pre-order now on all platforms digitally and at retail at wwzgame.com/buy. All pre-orders come with the free Lobo Weapon Pack, featuring three golden weapon skins and the dual-bladed Lobo spade.”
World War Z launches April 16 on PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games store.
Here is the info for you: “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series promises to transport you to the lava planet Mustafar, and with lightsaber in hand, puts you at the center of an original Star Wars story, a canonical immersive adventure set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. You’ll go inside Vader’s fortress, first seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is set in the fiery wasteland the Sith Lord calls home.”
