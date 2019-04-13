Kitana confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and this week's Gamegrrl news

We all have Star Wars on the brain, don’t we? With Star Wars Celebration going on this weekend, it’s hard not to. Even if you’ve hit fatigue with the galaxy far, far away, it’s all that’s in the news. Well, we do have some Star Wars gaming news for you, but we’ve also got news about a character from Mortal Kombat 11, so you can prepare to beat the crap out of other players to forget all about it. Here is the Gamegrrl news for the week ending April 13, 2019.

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 - Official TV Spot

If you’re a Mortal Kombat fan, you know you’ve been waiting to hear about a certain fan-bladed heroine. Well, wait no longer. The official Mortal Kombat 11 TV spot has confirmed Kitana as a playable character. In the spot, we watch real players transform into characters, and Kitana is one of them. You can check out the spot above.

"Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it.

"Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making."

Mortal Kombat 11 will be available worldwide on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - ILMxLAB

We all know Star Wars Celebration is going on, and of course, video games are part of the big reveals this weekend. That includes Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from EA. We got a tease showing a damaged lightsaber. Ah, they have fallen, indeed. The big reveal is coming on Saturday, so stay tuned! The game takes place after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Video of RAGE 2: Everything vs. Me Official Trailer

Bethesda has released the RAGE 2: Everything vs. Me trailer. Before you watch, know that this one is rated mature with blood and gore, intense violence, strong language, and suggestive themes. Maybe get the kids or the boss out of the room before you watch.

"Insane factions, lethal hazards, smug cliffs and so much more! The chaotic open world of RAGE 2 is out to get you, so you’ll just have to get it first."

RAGE 2 launches May 14, 2019

Video of World War Z - Launch Trailer

Zombie fans, it’s time to get excited for the hordes of the undead. World War Z has released its launch trailer. Here is all the info for you: “Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies – able to move and strike as one collective herd as well as break off into individual attackers – at a time on players. Choose from six distinct classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps. Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign missions around the world, including New York, Jerusalem, Moscow and Tokyo, and battle both zombies and real human opponents in competitive, team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer.

“World War Z is available to pre-order now on all platforms digitally and at retail at wwzgame.com/buy. All pre-orders come with the free Lobo Weapon Pack, featuring three golden weapon skins and the dual-bladed Lobo spade.”

World War Z launches April 16 on PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games store.

Video of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I - Official Teaser

In more Star Wars news, we have the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I official teaser trailer. This one comes to us from ILMxLAB. If you’ve been to the Void experience and done the VR event live, you know what might be coming. By the time you read this, the announcement will have taken place, but here is the teaser so you get get a sense of what’s coming. Fans at Celebration are going to get to check it out, so watch and make sure you’re caught up.

Here is the info for you: “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series promises to transport you to the lava planet Mustafar, and with lightsaber in hand, puts you at the center of an original Star Wars story, a canonical immersive adventure set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. You’ll go inside Vader’s fortress, first seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is set in the fiery wasteland the Sith Lord calls home.”

So, what Gamegrrl news are you most excited for this week? Let us know in the comments.