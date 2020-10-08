Mortal Kombat 11 draws first blood by adding Sylvester Stallone's Rambo to its lineup

The latest expansion pack to Mortal Kombat 11 certainly won't be fans' worst nightmare. In fact, players of the legendary fighting game franchise's newest offering will likely be pleased to find three new characters — including Sylvester Stallone's iconic on-screen action antihero Rambo. Really. Rambo's getting a fatality.

Mortal Kombat 11 has been pulling out all the crossover stops lately, adding pop culture characters like The Joker, Terminator T-800, and RoboCop to its expansive roster of killers. Now Rocky himself has joined in the fight. Stallone provides not only the likeness for Rambo (a character the actor has played in five movies, beginning with First Blood and ending with Rambo: Last Blood), but his voice as well. Fans can get a glimpse of how that looks — and how Rambo's massive gun looks — in the trailer for the Kombat Pack 2.

Take a look:

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | Kombat Pack 2 Official Reveal Trailer

Rambo's firing at the other new characters from the pack, Mileena (the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana) and Rain (the royal Edenian demigod), who just demolished that poor Tarkatan. A lot for a troubled war veteran to handle. Thankfully, it's Rambo — and the Rambo from the '80s rather than the very old Rambo from the final film.

"Playing as Rambo is like time-traveling back with Kronika to 1982. Our character artists have perfectly captured Rambo’s look from First Blood. They, along with our design and cinematics teams, drew great inspiration from that film, as well as the subsequent sequels," wrote NetherRealm Studio story and voiceover director Dominic Cianciolo. "Of course, having Sylvester Stallone voice one of his most iconic characters is an absolute thrill. We worked hard to make sure that every line of dialogue was true to the Rambo that fans know and love."

These characters will be available in both the Kombat Pack 2 and in the standalone full version of the game, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, which both drop on Nov. 17. Fans that own the game on PS4 or Xbox One will also be able to upgrade to the respective PS5 and Xbox Series X versions for free.