Nintendo documentary trailer suggests company has a Mario-side and a Bowser-side

Most of us probably grew up with Nintendo video games, playing Zelda or Mario Kart or Animal Crossing, depending on how old you are. It’s a safe bet that most of us didn’t know, however, that Nintendo started out in the 1880s as a playing card company.

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story lets you know that history. The five-part docuseries chronicles the rise of the video gaming powerhouse, and — if today's trailer is any indication — delves into the company’s great achievements as well as some not-so-great decisions that caused it to relinquish market share to Sony and Microsoft.

Want to get a glimpse of what the docuseries will cover? Check out the trailer below:

Video of Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story | Trailer - Coming to Crackle March 1

In the 1980s, Nintendo blew the minds of kids across the globe with its NES. The console became part of the culture, its name synonymous with video games. Its rise to power, however, is only part of the story. The company also was involved in several lawsuits, and Playing with Power suggests they got a bit too comfortable with their monopoly position (something they took advantage of through inflated prices) until competitors like Sony and Microsoft joined the fray.

Although the documentary doesn’t appear to shy away from Nintendo’s more dubious behavior, the series also seems to embrace the positive impact the company has had on the industry, and the joy its video games have brought to people over the last 40 or so years.

Playing with Power is narrated by Sean Astin, who also executive produced the project, and includes interviews with gaming aficionados and experts such as Wil Wheaton, Alison Haislip, Nati Casanova (aka Zombi Unicorn), Cliff Bleszinski, Phil Spencer, and Nolan Bushnell.

All five episodes of Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story will stream on Crackle starting Mar. 1.