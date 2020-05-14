Surprise! A new Paper Mario game unfolds on Switch in July, watch the first trailer now

The beloved Paper Mario series has always been about timing, as the silly 2-D take on Nintendo's classic plumber and the Mushroom Kingdom introduced many to turn-based RPG combat while winning over those familiar with its sense of humor and inventive oddball premise. Now, after months of rumors that the series was heading to the Nintendo Switch, the biggest console for the company in generations, Nintendo dropped a Bob-ombshell: not only is Paper Mario: The Origami King coming to the console in July, it's already got a slick trailer showing off the mustachioed hero's return to the fold.

Mario teams up with newcomer Olivia (as well as frequent villain Bowser and Princess Peach's subservient Toads) to take out the Folded Soldiers laying siege to their peace and tranquility under the order of King Olly. The Origami King is the first entry in the franchise since the Wii U's 2016 game Paper Mario: Color Splash, an experience that was simultaneously damned by its unpopular console and undone by its own identity crisis. Paper Mario isn't about painting or card battles - it's about paper! Thankfully, that's what The Origami King seems to get back to in its first trailer.

Check it out:

From its spooky, religious zealot-like opening with Peach to Mario's stretchy new arms to the introduction of the ring-based battle system, The Origami King looks like it's going big as Paper Mario returns to consoles.

“Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a grand new adventure on Nintendo Switch for players to wrap themselves up in,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, in a statement. “This game marks the debut of the Paper Mario series on Nintendo Switch, expanding the vast library of games with another standout entry in a beloved franchise.”

The Switch has been booming thanks to the combined efforts of a homebound gaming community and the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so those clamoring for another Nintendo classic should be interested in Mario's escapades fighting giant turtles, traversing deserts and oceans, saving the kingdom, and trying to unfold the mystery at its heart.

Paper Mario: The Origami King drops on July 17.