Paul Darrow, of Blake's 7 and Doctor Who fame, dies at age 78

Actor Paul Darrow has passed away at the age of 78. His death comes after a battle with an unnamed short illness, as reported by The Telegraph.

Darrow appeared in more than 200 television series over his career, but was best known for his portrayal of Kerr Avon in the cult BBC series Blake's 7. Created by Doctor Who writer Terry Nation, Blake's 7 was a low-tech space opera that took place several hundred years in the future. A morally dubious hero in the vein of Han Solo, Kerr Avon became a fan-favorite, thanks in part to Darrow's performance.

Along with Blake's 7, which never quite outgrew its cult status, Darrow had two major arcs on Doctor Who. He played Captain Hawkins in Doctor Who and the Silurians back in 1970, then returned to the series as Tekker 15 years later.

He also played the Sherrif of Nottingham in the '70s The Legend of Robin Hood miniseries and had a one-off appearance in the James Bond flick Die Another Day.

More recently, Darrow became part of Star Wars' video game lore, voicing Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars: Empire at War as well as Overseer Tremel in Star Wars: The Old Republic. He was also the voice of Zarok in MediEvil and MediEvil: Resurrection.

Darrow was born in Surrey in 1941, and attended Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School before studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he bunked with fellow actors Ian McShane and John Hurt. He's preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, actress Janet Lees-Price, who passed away in 2012.