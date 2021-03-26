Battlestar Galactica & Outlander’s Ron Moore adapting Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses

Sarah J. Maas fans around the world just gave a collective squeal of excitement as the author confirmed that she and Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) are adapting her popular fantasy book series A Court of Thorns and Roses into a Hulu show.

“So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans! 😂),” Maas wrote on her Instagram. “Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!"

The post as of this writing has over 160,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans already speculating on casting. Casting whom, you may ask? The first book in A Court of Thorns and Roses follows a woman named Feyre who is dragged to the land of the faerie after she kills a faerie wolf. She initially hates her captor there — a masked yet very sexy faerie lord — but as secrets are revealed, her hatred turns into love.

(Credit: Bloomsbury/Amazon)

The show appears to fall in the same vein, with The Hollywood Reporter describing the adaptation as a series that “blends epic romance, adventure, and political intrigue in a tale of a huntress who agrees to travel to a magical realm with a faerie lord in return for her family’s safety, only to fall for him and ultimately fight for that love when an ancient curse threatens to destroy the faerie and human realms."

Things are still in the early days for the adaptation, so no news yet on who will be cast (although the fans have ideas about that…) or when A Court of Thorns and Roses will flower on Hulu.