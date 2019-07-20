Latest Stories

Ensign Boimler on Star Trek: Lower Decks
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Lower Decks teases post-Nemesis timeline and reveals voice cast
EXPA_S4_01292_SigningPoster
Tag: TV
SDCC: The Expanse shows what lies beyond the Ring Gate, first look at S4
Star Trek Picard SDCC trailer
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Picard's stunning Comic-Con trailer brings back the captain we remember
Aaron Paul in Westworld on HBO
Tag: TV
Westworld Season 3 trailer promises more violent delights at SDCC

Batman: Hush. Best Batman Ever? | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

SDCC 2019: Batman: Hush's vocal cast tells why this animated Batman movie is the best

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Springing out of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's seminal 2002-2003 comic book saga, Batman: Hush, a new DC Animated Movie Universe adaptation of the same name has just hit the streets during SDCC 2019.

This 13th installment in the DC Comics series of mature cartoon features was directed by Justin Copeland and follows the Caped Crusader's torturous hunt for a mysterious bandage-faced villain as a dangerous love connection with Catwoman blossoms.

Batman Hush

Credit: DC Comics

To flesh out more details of Batman: Hush's new animated incarnation, SYFY WIRE caught up with some of the vocal cast during SDCC 2019, including Maury Sterling (Thomas Elliot), Sean Maher (Nightwing/Dick Grayson), Jason O’Mara (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Bruce Thomas (Jim Gordon), and Geoffrey Arend (The Riddler). Watch as they reveal their reasons why this is the biggest, baddest Batman animated movie yet, explain how Hush differs from other Dark Knight tales, and relay a roster of other vital vocal roles from their impressive audible resumes.

Additional material by Jeff Spry.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Batman: Hush
Tag: CONS
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: