'See' vies for control of a blind world in epic trailer for Season 2 on Apple TV+

See starts to encroach on epic Game of Thrones territory with the official trailer for Season 2 on Apple TV+. A war between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic is brewing in this world where people have lost their eyesight, as Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) sets out on a solo, samurai-style journey to rescue his daughter from his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Dave Bautista).

Edo is a cunning Trivantian military leader whose long-simmering hatred for his siblings puts Baba's entire family in danger. Bautista isn't the only newcomer for the show's sophomore outing. Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Tamara Tunie (Flight) also appear as series regulars in Season 2.

Check out the trailer now:

Video of SEE — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

"I just think there's a lot of things I've done in my career that may mimic or look like this because [I'm] covered in fur with a bunch of blades [and] fighting battle scenes," Momoa, who appeared in Game of Thrones' first season, told Collider in 2019. "I've just never been able to do the whole father aspect of it and the sensitivity that you get with playing Baba Voss compared to the other ones I've done. Not having vision, you're gonna be heightened in the other sense and so being that ultimate warrior of having all these senses heightened, I never played anything like that before."

See is executive-produced by Steven Knight (also creator of the project), Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, and showrunner Jonathan Tropper.

Consisting of eight episodes like its predecessor, Season 2 of See premieres on Apple TV+ on Aug. 27. New episodes will debut on a weekly basis. The entire first season is currently available to stream on the platform.

Apple renewed the series for a third season last month.