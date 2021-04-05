ReedPop boldly taking the Star Trek convention to Chicago for 2022

The end of Star Trek's inaugural First Contact Day, which was already full of exciting announcements (who else can’t wait to see that certain character in Picard Season 2?!), brought one last piece of news for fans — ReedPop, a leading producer of pop culture events like NYCC and C2E2, is bringing the official Star Trek convention to Chicago next year.

The con, appropriately titled Star Trek: Mission Chicago, will take place almost exactly a year from today on April 8-10, 2022. In future years, ReedPop — in partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products — will take the Star Trek con to other cities across the U.S.

Historically, the official Star Trek con had taken place in Las Vegas and was run by Creation Entertainment. ViacomCBS's new partnership with ReedPop, however, suggests that they're looking to take the Star Trek event to the next level.

“As the Star Trek franchise continues to grow and evolve, so too is our convention business evolving,” Veronica Hart, executive vice president, global franchise management, ViacomCBS Consumer Products, shared in a press release. “We are excited to partner with ReedPop as our official Star Trek convention partner to take this next step in creating an event that will introduce the Trek experience to loyal and new fans alike each year.”

The three-day event sounds like a Trekkie Shangri-La, with celebrity guests, interactive exhibits, exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities, costume exhibits, autograph sessions, gameplay, and other potential surprises.

“The Star Trek franchise has one of the most passionate and spirited fan bases out there, and we at ReedPop are excited to welcome them and ViacomCBS Consumer Products into our family,” Lance Fensterman, Global President, ReedPop, said. “Together we plan to give the fans an incredible experience to remember and I speak for all of us at ReedPop when I say that we can’t wait to experience the energy that Star Trek fans will bring to Chicago next April.”

Trek fans across the country are rejoicing at the news, and come next April, chances are better than good that thousands of them will beam themselves to the Windy City to celebrate their fandom together.