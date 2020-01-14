8 moments that turned Picard and Data into Star Trek's top bromance

The memory of Mr. Data, the android, haunts Jean-Luc Picard. In the first trailer for the new series, Star Trek: Picard, the titular Starfleet hero reminiscences about Data's sacrifice that saved Picard's life. And, in subsequent trailers, we see Picard having an ominous dream about Data, meaning the death of his synthetic friend will be a big deal in the new series, as actor Brett Spiner insisted.

There's good reason why Picard is so haunted. During the heydey of Star Trek: The Next Generation, you could argue that Picard and Data's dynamic surpassed the famous duo of Kirk and Spock. And as The Next Generation feature films proved, you can't really make a big TNG story without Picard and Data both featuring prominently. What were the best Picard and Data moments? Unlike Kirk and Spock, Picard and Data's bromance was more subtle — you have to look harder for the stories that really count.

Here are seven stories, and a few honorable mentions, from The Next Generation and the films that define what Picard and Data's friendship was all about.