Latest Stories

Omni-1
Tag: Comics
Indie Comics Spotlight: Alitha Martinez made two comics about genius black women
Daleks Doctor Who
Tag: TV
Terrance Dicks, writer, script editor, and novelist for OG Doctor Who series, dies at 84
Fear the Walking Dead
Tag: Movies
TV THIS WEEK: The Terror, Preacher, Fear the Walking Dead, Killjoys and more
Fantastic Four Jessica Alba
Tag: Podcast
15 Days of Everything Else Day 11: Fantastic Four (2005)
Daleks Doctor Who
More info i
Credit: Ronald Dumont/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Terrance Dicks, writer, script editor, and novelist for OG Doctor Who series, dies at 84

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Sep 2, 2019
Menu

Terrance Dicks—a writer and script editor on the original run of Doctor Who in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s—has passed away at the age of 84, the BBC confirmed today. Dicks was involved with more than 150 episodes of the iconic sci-fi/fantasy series between 1968 and 1983. In addition, he penned over 60 Whovian novels for Target Books, adapting already-aired teleplays into print, during the '70s and '80s. To celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary, he wrote an hour-and-a-half televised special entitled "The Five Doctors," which reunited all previous incarnations of the titular character.

“The lights of Doctor Who are dimmer tonight, with the passing of Terrance Dicks. He was one of the greatest contributors to Doctor Who’s history, on screen and off," said series writer, Chris Chibnall, in a statement. "As writer and script editor, he was responsible for some of the show’s greatest moments and iconic creations. As the most prolific and brilliant adaptor of Doctor Who stories into Target novels, he was responsible for a range of books that taught a generation of children, myself included, how pleasurable and accessible and thrilling reading could be. Doctor Who was lucky to have his talents. He will always be a legend of the show. Everyone working on Doctor Who sends his family and friends our love and condolences at this difficult time.”

Born in London in 1935, Dicks spent two years in the Army before he became a copywriter in the world of advertising, a job that lasted five years. During that time, he wrote radio scripts as a side gig before deciding to become a full-time writer, going on to pen a few episodes of The Avengers, a British spy-fi series that starred Diana Rigg. Dicks joined Doctor Who as a junior script editor in the early 1960s when the second Doctor, played by Patrick Troughton, had one foot out the door. Thanks to a good working relationship with producer Barry Letts, was responsible for co-creating Moonbase 3 a short-lived science fiction show about a futuristic lunar installation. In 1984, he was also credited as script editor for the miniseries based on H.G. Wells's The Invisible Man.

Dicks was mourned on Twitter by the likes of Jenny Colgan, Neil Gaiman, Mark Gattis, and more.

(certain biographical info via IMDB)

Menu
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: obituary
Tag: Terrance Dicks
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: the invisible man
Tag: BBC

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: