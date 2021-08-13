Reveal: Titan Books takes us into the future of 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' anime series with new art book

Diving back into the neo-noir future of the Blade Runner universe, Crunchyroll Originals and Adult Swim will present the first-ever Blade Runner anime series later this fall when it delivers Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which will be set in the year 2032 between the events of the two Blade Runner movies that existed in 2019 and 2049.

As a "making-of" companion to this ambitious Blade Runner animation project (not counting the Blade Runner 2049 prequel shorts), London-based Titan Books and Alcon Publishing will release The Art Of Blade Runner: Black Lotus on Mar. 12, 2022 — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at the cover and details of its contents.

Written by Roland Kelts, this striking 176-page hardback coffee table book will expose fans to the entire story of the animated series with revealing secrets on the artistic process that went into the creation of Black Lotus.

Credit: Titan Books

The series storyline follows a young replicant named Elle who wakes up with no memories but equipped with deadly skills. The only two clues to her mysterious identity are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. While piecing the puzzle together, she must hunt down the people responsible for her violent and bloody past to discover the truth of her shattered past. Blade Runner: Black Lotus is animated by Sola Digital Arts and co-directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, who are both diehard fans of the original Blade Runner film.

The Art Of Blade Runner: Black Lotus celebrates the amazing artwork behind this monumental project and includes never-before-seen concept art, sketchwork, pre-viz, animation tests, and key final frames. It's matched with behind-the-scenes interviews with the creative masterminds behind the show, including Aramaki and Kamiyama exploring their relationships with the Blade Runner universe to offer fans the full story of Black Lotus.

Titan and Alcon's deluxe edition will also include never-before-seen sketches of the anime short “Black Out 2022” that accompanied Blade Runner 2049.

Credit: Adult Swim/Crunchyroll

Currently no official release date has been set for Alcon Entertainment's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, but it will run for 13 episodes and premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block in English in the United States late fall of 2021. Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles to its global community of more than 120 million registered users and 5 million subscribers.

The Art Of Blade Runner: Black Lotus arrives Mar. 12, 2022.