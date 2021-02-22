TV THIS WEEK: Tom & Jerry; Superman & Lois; The Walking Dead; Golden Globes; Resident Alien & more

From awards shows to a blockbuster streaming premiere — plus a ton of A-list shows and zombies to boot — it's a positively cram-packed week on TV. Let's dig in.

HBO Max is continuing its hybrid film release rollout model this week, with the family friendly release Tom & Jerry hitting streaming and theaters at the same time. The film is an animated/live action hybrid, and certainly looks to be a fun one. If you're looking for something a bit more super, The CW is debuting its latest Arrowverse series Superman & Lois with an extended pilot and look-ahead featurette.

Zombies more your thing? AMC is bringing its A game with the kickoff to its extended batch of Season 10 episodes for The Walking Dead, essentially a mini-season meant to bridge the gap due to the pandemic production delays. Want a bit of prestige? NBC can help, with the live Golden Globes awards (where a few genre favorites are in the running for some accolades).

On streaming, Disney+ is headed toward the finish line with WandaVision (fresh off a wild reveal in the latest episode), and Apple TV+ has a new episode of For All Mankind, its alt-history NASA tale that jumps a decade into the future. Which, in this case, means a very different spin on the 1980s.

Digging deeper, SYFY has new episodes of Resident Alien and Devil May Care; The CW has a ton of new shows like Batwoman, Black Lightning and Nancy Drew (and more); TNT has a new Snowpiercer; Fox has a fresh weekend animation block; and there are plenty of great classic sci-fi movies on the dial to help fill in the margins.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you're digging this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended by mysterious strangers.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Joining The CW Superhero Team | The CW

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Love Language"

A surprise visitor gives Harry an introduction to marriage: a stressful human institution he needs to familiarize himself with.

Video of Aliens Are Awkward | Behind The Scenes | Resident Alien | SYFY

Tom & Jerry (HBO Max), Friday

WORLD PREMIERE: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's "Tom & Jerry." The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

Video of TOM &amp; JERRY - Official Trailer

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC), Sunday 8 p.m.

LIVE: Awards ceremony celebrating the best in TV and film; Amy Poehler and Tina Fey host, while Jane Fonda and Norman Lear are honored.

Video of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Can Wait to Celebrate - 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Home Sweet Home"

EXTRA EPISODES PREMIERE: Maggie returns, to the dismay of Negan; the trials she endured since leaving have made her harder in order for her and her son to survive; Daryl and Maggie unexpectedly fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Video of The Walking Dead: S10 &#039;Back to Work&#039; Official Teaser

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three"

Jefferson is feeling even more lost after a frustrating therapy session; Anissa continues to care for a still comatose Grace; Lynn has a breakthrough.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 4 Trailer | The CW

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "Keep Hope Alive"

Layton and Miss Audrey make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford has his own plans.

Video of Snowpiercer: Cast of Season 2 Discuss Sean Bean’s Character | TNT

TUESDAY

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Pilot"

Armageddon (SYFY), Tuesday 8 p.m.

A NASA rep (Billy Bob Thornton) recruits an oil driller (Bruce Willis) and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9:30 p.m. - "Legacy of Hope"

Sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series; special guests discuss the legacy of the Man of Steel.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Dream Team | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (FX), Wednesday 7 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Video of Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School"

Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead prepare for their first day as Riverdale High's newest teachers; Veronica introduces her husband, Chad, to the group; Archie and Toni turn to Cheryl for help restarting the football and cheer teams.

Video of Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 5 | Preview The Episode | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Riddle of the Broken Doll"

Nancy and the Drew Crew learn that they have a new battle on their hands; George's strange behavior leaves Nick feeling unsettled; Carson makes Nancy an offer she can't refuse.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 6 | The Riddle Of The Broken Doll Promo | The CW

NOVA (PBS), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Looking for Life on Mars"

NASA launches the Mars 2020 Mission to search for signs of life on Mars; the mission marks the first time a rover will land in Jezero Crater, an ancient river delta known to be one of the most dangerous areas for a spacecraft to land.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Love Language"

THURSDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "We're Beast Slayin' Tonight!"

It's win-or-go-home time for 16 elite bots as we conclude the Round of 32. Will second seed Bloodsport continue its winning run towards the Giant Nut? And will last year's runner-up Witch Doctor fend off the powerful sting of Skorpios?

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Nickelodeon), Thursday 8 p.m. - "The Tale of the Phantom Light"

The Midnight Society seeks help from the ghost of someone who may how the curse was created.

Video of Are You Afraid Of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows Preview | NickRewind

Pleasantville (TMCX), Thursday 8 p.m.

A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom.

Video of Pleasantville (1998) Official Trailer - Tobey Maguire, Reese Witherspoon Comedy Movie HD

The UnXplained (History), Thursday 9 p.m. - "The Truth About Bigfoot"

For centuries, legends and eyewitness accounts have told of a massive, hairy creature that roams the forest on two legs.

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Are You Alright?"

In order to prove to Krendler and the VICAP team that she is fit for duty, Clarice must find the psychological key that will unlock a confession from the suspect in the three river murders.

Video of Clarice | Full Pilot Episode &quot;The Silence Is Over&quot; | CBS

FRIDAY

Tom & Jerry (HBO Max), Friday

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), Friday - "The Bleeding Edge"

It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.

Video of For All Mankind — Season 2 First Look Featurette | Apple TV+

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 8"

Marvel Studios presents "WandaVision," a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Video of Why You Want Marvel Studios’ Darcy Lewis In Your Corner | Disney+

Fright Night (TMCX), Friday 6:30 p.m.

A high-school student (Anton Yelchin) suspects that his charismatic new neighbor (Colin Farrell) is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself.

Video of Fright Night (2011) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Colin Farrell Comedy HD

SATURDAY

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (SYFY), Saturday 8 p.m.

Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings.

Video of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Official Comic-Con Trailer

Devil May Care (SYFY), Saturday 12 a.m. - "The Shipment"

The secret origins of devil and hell are revealed, and nothing will ever be the same.

Video of Alan Tudyk Is Hell&#039;s New Social Media Influencer [FULL EPISODE] | Devil May Care | SYFY

SUNDAY

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC), Sunday 8 p.m.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Do Not Resuscitate"

As Ryan Wilder's kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman's ability to protect Gotham; Alice's reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 5 | Gore On Canvas Promo | The CW

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Wad Goals"

Bart becomes a successful caddy, but Marge worries it is ruining his character.

Video of Preview: Marge Means Business | Season 32 Ep. 13 | THE SIMPSONS

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Fire and Ice"

An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Video of ‘Bilquis Breaks Free’ Ep. 5 Clip | American Gods | Season 3

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Yew Do You"

The gang battles surprising new nemeses in both the magical and human world; Macy's pursuit of a cure is interrupted by a shocking inheritance.

Video of Charmed | Season 3 Episode 4 | You Can’t Touch This Promo | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Home Sweet Home"

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "And Then There's Fraud"

After attending a baseball game, Peter and Chris are inspired to start a memorabilia business; Stewie tries to combat aging by getting plastic surgery but ends up taking it too far.

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.