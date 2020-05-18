Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dies at 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who unsuccessfully tried to woo Kristen Stewart's Bella Swann in 2008's Twilight, has died. He was 30.

The Las Vegas County Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that the actor and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo on May 13. No word yet on the cause of deaths. A rep for the coroner could not be reached for comment, but an investigation is currently underway.

Boyce's Hollywood career was brief, with only two credits to his name. But his big screen debut was a big one.

In Twlight, he played Tyler Crowley, who almost runs Bella over with his skidding van before Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen comes to the rescue, using his supernatural speed and strength to stop the vehicle in its tracks with just his hand, leaving a big gash in the passenger side door.

Video of Twilight (3/11) Movie CLIP - The Crash (2008) HD

Beyond that, Boyce only appeared in the short video Apocalypse.

Sources told E! News the thespian had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, though he was still commuting to L.A. for jobs and to visit his daughter. He and the 27-year-old Adepoju had reportedly been dating for a year.

Five months before his untimely passing, Boyce posted a message on Instagram marking his 30th birthday back in December.

“At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old," he wrote. "Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, remembered her son in a touching tribute on her Facebook page.

"With you, the last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother's day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it," she wrote. "Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I'm broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny."

Boyce is survived by his mother, Lisa Wayne, and his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.