WATCH ECCC: Critical Role cast talks about the animated series and reads a new scene

It's been a very good month to be a Critter. Fans of Critical Role instantly blew up the Kickstarter campaign to create an animated special. Now, with almost $7.5 million raised and roughly 30 days to go, a Critical Role animated series is officially on the way!

On the third day of ECCC 2019, SYFY WIRE's Whitney Moore welcomed the cast of Critical Role to the ECCC Live Stage. Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, Liam O'Brien, and Laura Bailey conveyed their gratitude to the fans and their absolute shock at the success of the Kickstarter.

"A lot of the next year and a half is going to be the animated series, But there will be a lot more coming," said Ray, who also serves as Critical Role's creative director.

"We've been so blown away continually," added Willingham. "We're just south of our $7.5 million stretch goal... which is going to get us to eight total episodes of animation. Two for the original stories, six of the Briarwood arc. We're really, really excited."

Additionally, Mercer told fans about Dark Horse Comics' plans to release a new Critical Role comic book miniseries.

"I'm super excited about the comic," said Mercer. "We have returning Olivia Sampson, who was a Critter artist we pulled from the community. She's brought her game up even further for this one... Writing it is long time friend of the show, Jody Houser, one of the most talented writers in comics. She's knocking it out of the park."

As an added treat for fans, the Critical Role cast also performed a new scene for the crowd. But you'll have to watch the entire video to see it!