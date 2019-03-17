Latest Stories

fanfic317
Tag: Movies
Read This Fanfiction: Continue the story with Captain Marvel, Apex Legends, and The Magicians
Eiko Ishioka Mishima Set
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Eiko Ishioka
Larry DiTillio
Tag: TV
Larry DiTillio, co-creator of She-Ra and well-known genre TV writer, has passed away
Stranger Things cast at ECCC
Tag: Videos
WATCH ECCC: Stranger Things cast on Season 3

Critical Role: Watch This Brand New Scene | ECCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH ECCC: Critical Role cast talks about the animated series and reads a new scene

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 17, 2019

It's been a very good month to be a Critter. Fans of Critical Role instantly blew up the Kickstarter campaign to create an animated special. Now, with almost $7.5 million raised and roughly 30 days to go, a Critical Role animated series is officially on the way!

On the third day of ECCC 2019, SYFY WIRE's Whitney Moore welcomed the cast of Critical Role to the ECCC Live Stage. Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, Liam O'Brien, and Laura Bailey conveyed their gratitude to the fans and their absolute shock at the success of the Kickstarter.

"A lot of the next year and a half is going to be the animated series, But there will be a lot more coming," said Ray, who also serves as Critical Role's creative director.

"We've been so blown away continually," added Willingham. "We're just south of our $7.5 million stretch goal... which is going to get us to eight total episodes of animation. Two for the original stories, six of the Briarwood arc. We're really, really excited."

Additionally, Mercer told fans about Dark Horse Comics' plans to release a new Critical Role comic book miniseries.

"I'm super excited about the comic," said Mercer. "We have returning Olivia Sampson, who was a Critter artist we pulled from the community. She's brought her game up even further for this one... Writing it is long time friend of the show, Jody Houser, one of the most talented writers in comics. She's knocking it out of the park."

As an added treat for fans, the Critical Role cast also performed a new scene for the crowd. But you'll have to watch the entire video to see it!

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: ECCC 2019
Tag: Critical Role

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Stranger Things cast at ECCC
WATCH ECCC: Stranger Things cast on Season 3
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Jim Zub and Max Dunbar
WATCH ECCC: When D&D met Rick and Morty
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Wes Craig Draws Deadly Class' Marcus at ECCC 2019
WATCH ECCC: Deadly Class co-creator Wes Craig draws Marcus
Mike Avila Jackie Jennings
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Girls Who Make Comics We Love Roundtable screenshot
WATCH ECCC: Girls Who Make Comics We Love roundtable chats about the industry
Cher Martinetti
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0