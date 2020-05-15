WIRE Buzz: Snowpiercer cast boards virtual premiere; Disney's Frozen musical closes; and more

You know what they say — the more things change, the more they stay the same. It's a fitting adage for both TNT's new dystopian sci-fi series Snowpiercer and its virtual premiere which took place Thursday evening. The premiere was as ambitious as the new series, which TNT hopes will plow through the competition when it airs Sunday, May 17.

The TNT series is based on director Bong Joon-ho's (Parasite) 2013 cult hit film and the 1982 French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige.

To kick things off, leading actress Jennifer Connelly welcomed passengers aboard the Wilford Industries Snowpiercer. "Passengers" were able to watch and chat about the first episode of season one with the cast of the show including Jaylin Fletcher, Susan Park, Lena Hall, among others. Afterwards Daveed Digs (Andre Layton) invited guests to explore additional cars of the virtual train. Cars included the first class lounge, nightclub and a magic car.

By far the highlight of the night were the vocal stylings of Tony Award winning singer Lena Hall. Hall plays Miss Audrey in Snowpiercer and appeared in character to serenade the lucky audience. Her epic voice was a fitting treat to the end of a truly unique experience we won't soon forget!

To get up to speed on everything Snowpiercer be sure to check out our epic series preview and tune in on Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Oh no! The Broadway production of Disney's fantasically popular film Frozen has shuttered its doors thanks to the coronavirus. Sadly, this marks the first Broadway musical to close due to the pandemic.

The musical opened in 2018 and had its last curtain call on March 11, just prior to when New York City's social distancing restrictions were put in place. According to CNBC, Thomas Schumacher informed staff of Frozen's closing in a letter.

In the letter, Schumacher said the difficult decision was made for numerous reasons but mainly due to Broadway's rapidly changing financial landscape. The skyrocketing production cost of the musical along with slowing ticket sales over the past several years were also likely factors.

It's not all bad news though, Disney will still be going ahead with its new production of Beauty and the Beast, slated for a 2022 tour.

Josh Gad (Frozen) recieved a surprise phone call on his webseries Reunited Apart. The Frozen star has been delighting fans for weeks bringing together iconic casts from film's like The Goonies. Recently, Gad reunited the cast of Back to the Future but there was one notable absence and a very certain bully whose found of calling people Butthead's wasn't too happy about it!

All around bad boy about town Biff Tannen (aka Tom Wilson) was unable to join the cast of the Back to the Future franchise on the reunion call which took place on May 11. That call saw cast members Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, and Elisabeth Shue; reunite safely from a distance.

No matter, all this seems to have suited Biff Tannen just fine, who decided to give an unsuspecting Gad a piece of his mind. After all, it wouldn't be a call with Biff without his famous name calling...

Here's how it went down:

Ahh, it's good to see it's all been in good fun and for a good cause! Gad's been using his webseries to promote Project Hope, an organization dedicated to helping health care workers around the globe.