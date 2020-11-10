WIRE Buzz: Wrath and the Dawn spins into TV adaptation, Alex Rider spies season 2, more

As the wave of book-to-television adaptations shows no signs of abating, it looks like Renee Ahdieh's epic young adult fantasy series The Wrath and The Dawn will be the next novel making the jump to the small screen.

Deadline is reporting that 1212 Entertainment has optioned the rights to the book, which it will be developing in tandem with Hellcat, another production company.

Described as Game of Thrones meets the Arabian Nights, Ahdieh's The Wrath and The Dawn tells the story of a land where the young king, Khalid, weds a new bride each night, only for her to be found dead every morning. Intent on avenging her best friend's murder by killing him, a young woman named Shahrzad volunteers to become his next wife. In order to ensure her survival and keep him distracted, she begins to tell Khalid stories each night. However, the longer she does so, the more she realizes he's nothing like he seems and feelings for him develop. But if she's to stop the pattern of horror that's gripped the kingdom, she'll have to solve the mystery that holds it captive.

A New York Times and USA Today bestseller, The Wrath and The Dawn was listed as one of Time Magazine's 100 Greatest Fantasy Novels earlier this year. It's also currently being adapted into a webcomic on Webtoon.

The book is followed by a sequel, The Rose and The Dagger, which continues Shahrzad and Khalid's story. But there's no news if the TV series will include it.

Next up, it appears that Alex Rider has plenty of adventure ahead of him, even though the show has yet to launch stateside.

A few days ahead of Alex Rider's premiere on Nov. 13, Amazon Studios has announced that the show — which will air on IMDbTV in the U.S. — has gotten an early pickup for a new season.

The show is based on author Anthony Horowitz's bestselling book series about the titular London-based teen who has unknowingly been trained to be a spy since he was a child, with Otto Farrant (Marcella) playing the lead role. While the first season of the show has adapted the first two books in the series (Stormbreaker and Point Blanc), the second will jump straight to the fourth book, Eagle Strike, which sees the young spy go rogue from MI-6 in his efforts to stop a mad celebrity intent on launching nuclear missiles at drug-producing countries in order to halt the global drug trade.

Alex Rider airs exclusively on the free streaming platform IMDbTV in the U.S., and on Prime Video in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada, and South America.

Alex Rider swings onto IMDbTV on Nov. 13.

And last, but not least, studios may be pulling their upcoming titles from this year's release slate, but Universal and DreamWorks Animation are focused on doing the opposite for their animated caveperson comedy, The Croods: New Age.

The studio announced that it would be hosting a special "Drive-In Screening and Experience" for the film at Universal CityWalk Hollywood from Nov. 19-24. The Croods: New Age will be screened twice a day on an LED screen, with moviegoers needing to make a minimum donation of $10 per car in order to reserve a ticket for the movie. There is only one reservation allowed per car, with as many guests permitted in it as there are seatbelts.

Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive pre-show featuring DreamWorks Animation content, as well as a snack box from Universal CityWalk — though they'll also have the flexibility to leave their cars and visit the nearby attraction to purchase additional food and drink.

But that's not all. Guests will also get the chance to experience the world of the Croods themselves, with an immersive experience that recreates many of the film's locations and characters, including the elaborate Treehouse, the Monkey Lair, the Thunder Sisters, and more. Moviegoers will have plenty of chances for photo opportunities, all without having to leave their car.

The Croods: A New Age will see the Crood clan clash with that of the Bettermans, as Eep (Emma Stone) becomes friends with Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran) and helps her break out of her shell, and her parents' protective tendencies. When their dangerous exploits put everyone else in danger, it appears that their new friendship may already be at its end — if they can survive their prehistoric grounding.

Kat Dennings (Thor), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), and Leslie Mann (Knocked Up) are the latest voices to join the already impressive cast of returning actors: Nicolas Cage ("Grug Crood"), Ryan Reynolds ("Guy"), Catherine Kenner ("Ugga Crood"), Cloris Leachman ("Gran"), and Clark Duke ("Thunk Crood").

The Croods: A New Age Drive-In Screening and Experience will take place at Universal CityWalk Hollywood from Nov. 19-24, with tickets for screenings available here. The movie will then make its way to a wider release (depending on whichever cinema is still open) on Nov. 25.