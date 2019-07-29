event_hero_badastronomy2a.jpg

The Bad Astronomy blog is all about real-world science — it covers the entire Universe, from subatomic particles to the Big Bang itself. Astronomy, space exploration, the effect of politics on science... you'll find it all here, as well as anything else that pops into the science-drenched brain of Phil Plait - astronomer, author and communicator. And you'll find it described with obvious joy and love for all things cosmic.

A cluster of stars is forming the nebula NGC 2014, located about 160,000 light years from Earth in a neighboring galaxy.
Cosmic beauty and terror mark the 30th anniversary of Hubble Space Telescope
Phil Plait
A tale of two comets: ATLAS shrugs, Borisov is finally weird
Phil Plait
Comet C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS) glows green due to the presence of diatomic carbon, common in comets. Credit: Damian Peach
Fomalhaut's 'planet' may actually be a dust cloud from a giant asteroid collision!
Phil Plait
Artwork depicting two large asteroids colliding near the ring around the bright star Fomalhaut. Credit: ESA, NASA and M. Kornmesser
Two black holes merged into one, singing in tune the whole time
Phil Plait
Merging black holes art
A distant quasar has the most powerful wind ever seen. And yeah, it's a doozy.
Phil Plait
Artwork depicting the central black hole and accretion disk powering a quasar. Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Marenfeld
Einstein's hand reaches out from a black hole and torques a star's orbit
Phil Plait
Artwork depicting (exaggerated) orbital precession of a star orbiting a black hole; every time it approaches the orientation of the orbit shifts. Credit: ESO/L. Calçada
Best of Bad Astronomy

Artwork showing Hayabusa2 arriving at the tiny asteroid Ryugu. Credit: Akihiro Ikeshita
Japan once again shoots a bullet at an asteroid… and the video is amazing.
Phil Plait
Jul 29, 2019
The north pole of Mars, seen by the Mars Express orbiter. Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Mars Is Heaven!
Phil Plait
Oct 1, 2019
Artwork depicting what ‘Oumuamua might look like; observations indicate it’s highly elongated. But where did it come from? Credit: ESO / M. Kornmesser
No, 'Oumuamua is not an alien spaceship. It might be even weirder.
Phil Plait
Feb 18, 2019
A color contrast optical illusion makes it look like the balls are different colors. In reality they are all the same color and shading. Credit: David Novick, used with permission
Another brain-frying optical illusion: What color are these spheres?
Phil Plait
Jun 18, 2019
Is this an actual image of a planet orbiting the nearest star? Maaaaaaaybe.
Phil Plait
A planet orbiting Proxima Centauri? A combination of five images from the Very Large Telescope shows a blip of light where a planet was predicted to be, but cannot yet be confirmed. Credit: Gratton et al.
Is the interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua a fragment of a shattered alien world?
Phil Plait
Artwork depicting the aftermath of an asteroid, comet, or planet being disrupted by a star, creating countless numbers of elongated objects like the interstellar visitor ‘Oumuamua. Credit: YU Jingchuan, Beijing Planetarium
Record breaker: Supernova 2016aps exploded with the energy of 100 *billion* Suns!
Phil Plait
Artwork depicting the explosion of a massive star: a supernova. Credit: M. Weiss
Watch Earth zoom by as a spacecraft passes us on its way (eventually) to Mercury
Phil Plait
A view of Earth from BepiColombo as it swung by our home planet on 10 April, 2020 on its way to Mercury. Credit: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
On a brown dwarf 35 light years away, a gale force wind's a-blowin'
Phil Plait
Artwork depicting a brown dwarf and its magnetic field. Credit: Bill Saxton, NRAO/AUI/NSF
Are some parts of the Universe expanding faster than others? Maaaaaaybe.
Phil Plait
An all-sky map showing what may be a change in the expansion rate of the Universe across the sky; faster in some places (red-yellow) and slower in others (purple-black). Credit: K. Migkas et al. 2020, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Down the mouth of a monster: Event Horizon Telescope stares down a blazar's jet
Phil Plait
Artist drawing of a blazar, a galaxy with a supermassive black hole spewing out energy. Credit: DESY, Science Communication Lab
Birds and creation on the asteroid Bennu… and why we name names
Phil Plait
An image from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft shows Bennu, a 1-km wide asteroid, from a distance of 24 km on Dec. 2, 2018. Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
An alien comet dropped something off on its way out of the solar system
Phil Plait
The interstellar comet 2I/Borisov passed through our solar system in 2019. Credit: Gemini Observatory
A *second* possible planet for Proxima Centauri!
Phil Plait
Artwork showing a gas giant planet orbiting a red dwarf. Credit: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon
