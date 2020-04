BSG star Tricia Helfer and TV writer/journalist Marc Bernardin do an episode-by-episode rewatch of Battlestar Galactica in its entirety, diving deep into the themes of the award-winning sci-fi classic and revealing behind the scenes details that only a true BSG insider like Tricia would know. In addition, the podcast will welcome members of BSG’s cast and crew into the airlock to share their memories of making the groundbreaking series.