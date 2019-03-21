Deadly Class creator Rick Remender joins hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi for SYFY WIRE’s Deadly Class podcast - the official podcast of SYFY’s Deadly Class. Each week, we break down the latest episode of the show, as well as talk to the cast & creators, getting you all the insider info from the series. Deadly Class premieres Wednesday, January 16th on SYFY. Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied academy for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while navigating a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is a coming of age story unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Based on the smash hit comic series of the same name by Rick Remender.