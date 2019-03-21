DeadlyClassOfficial_3000x3000
Deadly Class Podcast

Deadly Class creator Rick Remender joins hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi for SYFY WIRE’s Deadly Class podcast - the official podcast of SYFY’s Deadly Class. Each week, we break down the latest episode of the show, as well as talk to the cast & creators, getting you all the insider info from the series. Deadly Class premieres Wednesday, January 16th on SYFY. Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied academy for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while navigating a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is a coming of age story unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Based on the smash hit comic series of the same name by Rick Remender.

 

DeadlyClass_Gallery_110Recap_07
Ep 10
Sink With California (with Rick Remender, Miles Feldsott, Lana Condor and Liam James)
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 21, 2019
DeadlyClass_108_109_herov2
Ep 9
'Kids of the Black Hole' (with Rick Remender, Miles Feldsott and Luke Tennie)
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 14, 2019
Deadly_Class_108Recap_09
Ep 8
'The Clampdown' (with Jack Gillett and Taylor Hickson)
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 7, 2019
Deadly_Class_107Recap_01
Ep 7
'Rise Above'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 28, 2019
DeadlyClass_Gallery_106Recap_11
Ep 6
'Stigmata Martyr'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 21, 2019
DeadlyClass_Gallery_105Recap_01
Ep 5
'Saudade'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 14, 2019
DeadlyClass_Gallery_104Recap_05
Ep 4
'Mirror People'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 7, 2019
Deadly Class Snake Pit
Ep 3
'Snake Pit'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 31, 2019
Deadly_Class_Gallery_102Recap_09
Ep 2
Noise, Noise, Noise
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 24, 2019
Deadly Class Episode 1 hero
Ep 1
Pilot
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 17, 2019

