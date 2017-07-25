Demonic

Demonic-movie-image_.png
James Wan's long-lost horror flick Demonic finally airing, 4 years later
Nathalie Caron
Jul 25, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Demonic
Tag: Spike
Tag: James Wan
Tag: Dimension Films

Related tags

Tag: Robert Kirkman
Tag: Demonic
Here are the first pages from Robert Kirkman's new horror comic, Demonic
Trent Moore
May 18, 2016
demonic1_cover.jpg
Tag: Robert Kirkman
Tag: Demonic
Tag: Demonic
Tag: James Wan
Ghost-hunting goes wrong in first trailer from Saw creator's new horror flick Demonic
Trent Moore
Jan 6, 2015
1-Kristy-random-satanic.jpg
Tag: Demonic
Tag: James Wan