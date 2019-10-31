everyday_horror_logo_3000x3000_001a
Subscribe

Every Day Horror

Every Day Horror

In the month of October, horror fans challenge themselves to watch a horror movie every day leading up to Halloween. Every Day Horror is a SYFY WIRE podcast that makes watching 31 horror movies in 31 days into the conversation it always should be. What makes for great children's horror? Where does anime fit into the equation? Why do we love being scared in the first place? Host, Dany Roth, is joined by a new guest every day in the month of October to talk about the horror movies we love, the ones we hate, and the ones we love to hate. Watch with us or just listen in. Either way, the best cure for the horrors of every day is a little Every Day Horror.

 

american werewolf in london
A (Jewish) American Werewolf in London and the invisible other
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 31, 2019
the others
The Others and the forgotten ghosts of war
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 30, 2019
The Legend of Hell House
The Legend of Hell House is trashy 1970s horror at its best
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 29, 2019
Insidious
Insidious might be the most influential horror movie of the 2010s
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 28, 2019
shaun of the dead
The zombies in Shaun of the Dead are the cure for Gen X disillusionment
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 27, 2019
night of the comet
Night of the Comet is about secretly craving the end of the world
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 26, 2019
the-stuff
Larry Cohen's The Stuff would kill everyone on YouTube
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 25, 2019
28 weeks later
28 Weeks Later is about how we live with war crimes
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 24, 2019
28 days later
28 Days Later is the zombie movie that remarried two divorced zombie aesthetics
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 23, 2019
Locutusofborg
Star Trek villains, the Borg, are scarier than most horror movie monsters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 22, 2019
Annihilation (1)
Annihilation and the agony and ecstacy of self-destruction
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 21, 2019
body_snatchers_header
Invasion of the Body Snatchers is more relevant now than ever
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 20, 2019
event horizon
Event Horizon is the best horror movie in space to ever flop at the box office
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 19, 2019
Black Christmas
Every Day Horror Day 31: Black Christmas (1974)
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 31, 2018
season of the witch 1973
Every Day Horror Day 30: Season of the Witch (1973)
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 30, 2018

Related tags