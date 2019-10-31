In the month of October, horror fans challenge themselves to watch a horror movie every day leading up to Halloween. Every Day Horror is a SYFY WIRE podcast that makes watching 31 horror movies in 31 days into the conversation it always should be. What makes for great children's horror? Where does anime fit into the equation? Why do we love being scared in the first place? Host, Dany Roth, is joined by a new guest every day in the month of October to talk about the horror movies we love, the ones we hate, and the ones we love to hate. Watch with us or just listen in. Either way, the best cure for the horrors of every day is a little Every Day Horror.