Forgotten Women of Genre

Whether it's the famous chords of a theme song or the ominous sound of Vader's breath, the geekverse as we know it wouldn't exist without the work or ingenuity of many women who sadly didn't become household names. Throughout each episode of Forgotten Women of Genre we bring you the stories of the women who's contributions to genre are responsible for the characters and stories we all know and love; because behind every famous man in genre is at least one woman who didn't get the credit she deserved.

 

FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Wendy Carlos
16997915_10109166729926665_6988669007339527105_n.jpg
Riley Silverman
Mar 27, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Anne Gwynne
Me.jpg
Kayleigh Donaldson
Mar 26, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: June Tyson
CCdqbPKe.jpg
Clare McBride
Mar 25, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Lois Maxwell
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 24, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Rose O'Neill
16997915_10109166729926665_6988669007339527105_n.jpg
Riley Silverman
Mar 23, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Vonetta McGee
CCdqbPKe.jpg
Clare McBride
Mar 20, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Jane Arden
Me.jpg
Kayleigh Donaldson
Mar 19, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Julie Harris
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 18, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Katharine Burdekin aka Murray Constantine
16997915_10109166729926665_6988669007339527105_n.jpg
Riley Silverman
Mar 17, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Leota Toombs Thomas
CCdqbPKe.jpg
Clare McBride
Mar 16, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Vernon Lee
Me.jpg
Kayleigh Donaldson
Mar 13, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Paula Maxa
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 12, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: The women of Disney Animation
CCdqbPKe.jpg
Clare McBride
Mar 11, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: Frances Harper
Me.jpg
Kayleigh Donaldson
Mar 10, 2020
FWOG_article_generic
Forgotten Women of Genre: DC Fontana
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 9, 2020

