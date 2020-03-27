Whether it's the famous chords of a theme song or the ominous sound of Vader's breath, the geekverse as we know it wouldn't exist without the work or ingenuity of many women who sadly didn't become household names. Throughout each episode of Forgotten Women of Genre we bring you the stories of the women who's contributions to genre are responsible for the characters and stories we all know and love; because behind every famous man in genre is at least one woman who didn't get the credit she deserved.