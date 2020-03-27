Jabba the Pod cover media
Subscribe

Jabba the Pod

Jabba the Pod

Join our heroes (SYFY WIRE’s Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) for a celebratory visit to the world of Star Wars each and every week, where they’ll cover everything going on in the galaxy far, far away. The Rise of Skywalker? On it. Big news? They’ll have it. New episode breakdowns for The Mandalorian? Bet on it. From interviews, new canon reveals, intensely spirited discussions and more, JABBA THE POD has a midi-chlorian count that can’t be beat. Is the First Order happy about it? No, but our heroes are recording anyway. If you’re looking for the astonishingly positive twin suns of the Star Wars fandom, then the force is with you. You’re in for a karkin’ kriffload of fun, so subscribe today…it’s gonna be so wizard.

 

Ahsoka and Rex (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally catches up with Revenge of the Sith [Jabba the Pod 2.17]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Ahsoka and the clones)
The Siege of Mandalore begins and blows minds to dust on Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.16]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Ahsoka Tano (The Clone Wars 7.8)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars reveals Ahsoka's Jedi past, Maul, and Bo-Katan [Jabba the Pod 2.15]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Ahsoka Tano and Trace Martez (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Mandos join the Pyke party on Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.14]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein)
Time for Ahsoka's own Kessel Run in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.13]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Mar 27, 2020
Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) on Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Obi-Wan Kenobi is Star Wars' truest believer (and more from The Clone Wars' James Arnold Taylor)
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Mar 25, 2020
Maul returns in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Sam Witwer says the Siege of Mandalore finale is 'the best Clone Wars script' he's ever read
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Mar 23, 2020
Ahsoka Tano on 1313 (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Ahsoka starts over in the latest installment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.12]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Mar 20, 2020
Ahsoka in Star Wars The Clone Wars
Ashley Eckstein on Ahsoka's Clone Wars return and helping others — no matter what
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Mar 19, 2020
Anakin Skywalker Star Wars The Clone Wars
Matt Lanter on the joy of giving Star Wars: The Clone Wars back to fans, Padmé's pregnancy, and more
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Mar 17, 2020
Mace Windu (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
The Bad Batch wraps up and Mace 'negotiates' in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.11]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Mar 13, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Echo)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars once again labels clones as property [Jabba the Pod 2.10]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Mar 6, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Anakin and Rex)
Personal feelings get in the way in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.9]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Feb 28, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Tech and Crosshair)
Clone Wars Saved! The Bad Batch and Star Wars: The Clone Wars come home [Jabba the Pod 2.8]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Feb 22, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Sacrifice)
Yoda's Force journey and clone tragedy dominate S6 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.7]
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Feb 19, 2020

Related tags