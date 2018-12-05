Johannes Roberts

Resident Evil 2002 movie
Development: Resident Evil reboot and Infidel movie find directors; MTV reviving Celebrity Deathmatch
Josh Weiss
Dec 5, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Johannes Roberts
Director Johannes Roberts takes us into the terrifying world of The Strangers: Prey at Night
Alyse Wax
Mar 8, 2018
“Pinup” (Anna Shaffer), “Man in the Mask” (Damian Maffei) and “Dollface” (Emma Bellomy) are on the hunt for a killer night in THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Johannes Roberts
Tag: Sarah Wayne Callies
Tag: Jeremy Sisto
Sarah Wayne Callies trades zombies for ghosts in first The Other Side of the Door trailer
Nathalie Caron
Nov 25, 2015
The-Other-Side-of-the-Door.jpg
Tag: Sarah Wayne Callies
Tag: Jeremy Sisto