kevin costner

SmallvilleFinale_2.jpg
Why Smallville's John Schneider hated Man of Steel's Jonathan Kent
Nathalie Caron
Mar 13, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in kevin costner
Tag: Smallville
Tag: Man Of Steel

Related tags

Tag: kevin costner
Tag: Waterworld
Kevin Costner defends sci-fi flop Waterworld as 'inventive, cool movie'
Trent Moore
Jun 6, 2013
still-of-kevin-costner-in-waterworld.jpg
Tag: kevin costner
Tag: Waterworld
Tag: kevin costner
Tag: Superman
Kevin Costner is in talks to join Superman. But as who?
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
kevin_costner_reference.jpg
Tag: kevin costner
Tag: Superman
Tag: kevin costner
Tag: Superman
And Superman's dad, Jonathan Kent, is ... Kevin Costner
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
kevin-costner_pa_kent.jpg
Tag: kevin costner
Tag: Superman