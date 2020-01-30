Nightmare Alley

Margot Robbie Birds of Prey
WIRE Buzz: Birds of Prey behind-the-scenes secrets; del Toro kicks off Nightmare Alley
Josh Weiss
Jan 30, 2020
WIRE Buzz: Rooney Mara to del Toro’s Nightmare Alley; LEGO Star Wars Battles; Bautista in Gears of War 5
James Comtois
Sep 4, 2019
Rooney Mara
WIRE Buzz: Halo casts its Cortana; Nightmare Alley courts Cate Blanchett; more
Jacob Oller
Aug 2, 2019
Natascha McElhone getty
WIRE Buzz: Bradley Cooper closing in on lead for Guillermo del Toro's next movie; more
Josh Weiss
Jun 14, 2019
Bradley Cooper
Leonardo DiCaprio may be dreaming about Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley remake
Henry Barajas
Apr 23, 2019
Guillermo del Toro at the NYCC 3Below panel
