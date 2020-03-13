Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Doctor Who Sarah Jane Smith and cast
WIRE Buzz: A Doctor Who farewell for Sarah Jane; Shang-Chi cast photo & more
Benjamin Bullard
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tag: The Sarah Jane Adventures
Tag: Russel T Davies
Tag: Doctor Who

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Shang-Chi actor addresses shutdown after director goes into coronavirus isolation
Josh Weiss
Mar 13, 2020
Shang-Chi comic
Tag: Movies
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings