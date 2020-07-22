Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars The Clone Wars Bad Batch
WIRE Buzz: Star Wars: The Bad Batch intel; Netflix's Biohackers trailer; first look at Pegg and Frost's Truth Seekers
Josh Weiss
Jul 22, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars: The Bad Batch
A new Star Wars animated series and rumors of more Solo stories?
Bryan Young
Jul 17, 2020
Star Wars The Clone Wars Bad Batch
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Disney+ orders Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated sequel series 'The Bad Batch'
Josh Weiss
Jul 13, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Anakin and Rex)
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: The Bad Batch