Wyatt Russell

Woody Harrelson Cletus Kasady Carnage
WIRE Buzz: First look at Carnage in Venom 2; Plus, Wyatt Russell in an Escape from New York remake?
Josh Weiss
Feb 17, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Wyatt Russell
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Venom 2
Tag: Jurassic World 3
Tag: Escape from New York
Tag: Carnage

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
WIRE Buzz: Wyatt Russell becomes U.S. Agent; Game of Thrones most 'in-demand' show of 2019; more
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2020
Wyatt Russell Captain America
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Tag: Movies
Tag: Overlord
Tag: Julius Avery
Overlord: New close-quartered clip explores the fears of combat and anti-Semitism
Josh Weiss
Nov 2, 2018
Overlord movie
Tag: Movies
Tag: Overlord
Tag: Julius Avery
Tag: Movies
Tag: Lodge 49
Tag: Development roundup
Development: Lodge 49 renewed; The Kid Who Would Be King first look; and It star Sophia Lillis' next role
Josh Grossberg
Oct 4, 2018
LODGE_103_JLD_1010_0543-RT
Tag: Movies
Tag: Lodge 49
Tag: Development roundup
Tag: Movies
Tag: Wyatt Russell
Tag: Iain De Caestecker
WATCH: Overlord cast on getting into shape to fight zombies in World War II
Tara Bennett
Sep 29, 2018
Overlord cast Hero Image
Tag: Movies
Tag: Wyatt Russell
Tag: Iain De Caestecker