Scott Lang meets Kang in first trailer for 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania'

Right now, the eyes of Marvel fans are on Wakanda and the impending launch of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that's not the only major MCU event on the horizon. After Black Panther closes out the MCU Phase Four, the next phase of what's been dubbed The Multiverse Saga will begin in earnest just three months later with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Now, the first trailer is here, and it's ready to introduce us to Kang the Conqueror.

Or rather, this version of Kang the Conqueror. Another variant of the character, played by Jonathan Majors, previously appeared in the final episode of Season 1 of Loki, where he was known as "He Who Remains." That incarnation of the character did reference his other selves, though, and whether it's one of those other selves or just He Who Remains in a new costume, everything about Majors in this trailer is full-tilt comic book Kang.

But that's not the only problem Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), his partner Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and their mentors Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) have to contend with. Scott's daughter Cassie seems to have picked up a lot of scientific know-how in the years since she grew up, and along the way she built a beacon that taps into The Quantum Realm. Janet, who only recently managed to escape that realm, isn't too happy to hear that, and it turns out her fears are well founded. Scott and his family are soon sucked into a world almost none of them have experienced before, and they might just have to make a rather shady deal to find their way out again.

Check out the trailer below, and crank up the Elton John.

Directed once again by Ant-Man veteran Peyton Reed, Quantumania looks to pack much of the same blend of comedy and action that helped define the first two films, but with an added dose of multiversal chaos that will help shape the future of the MCU. The Quantum Realm and its assorted access points have the potential to be a key part of The Multiverse Saga, and of course we already know that Kang will get his own Avengers face-off down the line with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. All of which is to say: This is one you won't want to miss.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17, 2023.