'Jurassic World Dominion' activation roars into Funko Hollywood with new games, Pops! and more

In celebration of this weekend's release of Jurassic World Dominion, the Funko HQ store in Hollywood has set up an exclusive activation honoring both trilogies. Running from June 8 through June 30, the activation includes opportunities for fans to get their picture taken inside a life-sized Jurassic World Dominion-themed Pop! box, see props from the film, and shop Funko’s Jurassic-inspired items, including signature Pop! figures and high-end Loungefly accessories.

At a press preview today, SYFY WIRE got an early peek at what fans can expect. Set-up around the existing Jurassic Park section with the life-sized Jeep and Ian Malcolm Pop!, there are three glass cases featuring film used props and Jeff Goldblum's costume (black on black, of course).

Jurassic World Dominion Jeff Goldblum's Costume Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The prop cases feature an array of Dominion-centric, camera-used items including a copy of Malcolm's latest doomsday tome, a mechanical locust created to be used as a practical effect in the film, some origami dinos, and Jeeps keys.

Jurassic World Dominion Goldblum Locust Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

In another case, there's Dr. Alan Grant's latest dig journals and a bone from that site; Ellie's industrial-sized tazer; as well as some familiar containers that Jurassic Park fans will recognize immediately.

Jurassic World Dominion Props Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Jurassic World Dominion Can Props Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Merchandise wise, the Hollywood store already is stocked with the new dino Pops! from Jurassic World Dominion, including the giant Pops! of the Giganotosaurus, and regular-sized pops of the cast including legacy characters Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Goldblum). They also have the Dominion mystery minis, keychains, and even a Pop! of Blue and her baby, Beta.

Jurassic World Dominion Full Shelves Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Funko also debuted their upcoming legacy board game, The Legacy of Isla Nublar. In development for two years by Prospero Hall, this was one of their most labor intensive games to date. Funko Games Marketing Manager Adam Minton told SYFY WIRE that its inception came out of their love for the franchise and wanting to make a legacy game set in the park. "The game got bigger and bigger. And it's now the largest game we've ever made." Literally and figuratively, as the game box weighs a massive eight pounds.

Jurassic World Dominion Game Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Initially put up as a Kickstarter in March, it made its funding goal in just two hours. The game is multiplayer and encompasses the mythology of both trilogies and even some pre-Jurassic Park material. The base game includes 12 adventures that help players build their very own version of the park on Isla Nublar. The game is also re-playable, because after the finale of creating your own bespoke park, it then transforms into a standard board game with separate rules and playability. The game will retail for $120 at all major retailers including online at Funko and Amazon.

Jurassic World Dominion Game Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Anyone can attend the Funko Jurassic World Activation during normal stories hours, seven days a week. But it closes on June 30.

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters this Friday, June 10.