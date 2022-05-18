Adult Swim and HBO Max order full-fledged 'Rick and Morty' anime spinoff series

Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub! The Rick and Morty multiverse of madness will expand in a 10-episode anime series inspired by the hit sci-fi cartoon, Adult Swim has confirmed.

Officially titled Rick and Morty: The Anime, the project (coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max) hails from Tower of God director, Takashi Sano, who previously helmed a pair of R&M shorts, which garnered critical acclaim and over 10 million combined views across the network's digital platforms. While no specific plot details were revealed at this time, it is said that the spinoff "will adapt themes and events of the main series," while still carving out its own creative niche.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion,” Sano explained in a statement. “It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

Adult Swim also handed down the green-light for Ninja Kamui, a second anime endeavor from director Sunghoo Park (God of High School). Described as "a futuristic action/adventure anime," the show arrives on the heels of Park's most recent feature, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the seventh-highest grossing anime film in history, as well as the 15th-highest grossing movie in Japan.

Kamui follows Joe Higan, a former ninja hiding from his clan in rural America. He and his family are eventually discovered and viciously attacked, prompting Joe — an old school warrior in a 21st century world — to reassume his former ways and set off down a path of revenge. Along the way, he'll fight trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas.

“This is a story I've always wanted to tell,” Park said. “Transgression and punishment of a ninja who loses everything and goes out for revenge, and what lies at the end of his road. I am very excited about this new project and hope fans will be too.”

“Toonami helped introduce anime to a U.S. audience 25 years ago, and is creating new, dynamic originals for the next generation of anime fans,” added Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim. “These two series build on the legacy of those recent originals such as Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, with Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, premiering later this year.”

The first five seasons of Rick and Morty are currently available to stream on HBO Max along with Sano's anime shorts. A sixth season is already on the way.

