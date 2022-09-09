Amazon cancels 'Paper Girls' after one season; producers still hope it will time-travel elsewhere

The first season of Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video this summer and got strong critical praise.

The Paper Girls television series will sadly not return to Prime Video for a second season. Amazon has canceled the show after just one season, according to Deadline, which is somewhat surprising given its 90% critics score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show, adapted from the comics created by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang, focuses on a group of 12-year-old paper girls from the 1980s who find themselves thrown into the future where some of them have run-ins with their future selves, all in the middle of a temporal war.

The show has Vaughan and Chiang involved as executive producers and is showrun by Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). It features Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza as the four young paper girls.

The first season set the groundwork for the world but also ended on a cliffhanger that begs for a second season. The good news here is that Legendary Television, the company along with Amazon that backed the series, is still planning to shop the show around.

There are popular shows out there like Euphoria centered around young female protagonists, so let’s hope another streaming platform or network will pick it up; it would be great to see on the screen how the girls navigate time travel and saving the world, all while trying to get back their original time period.

