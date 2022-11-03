'Andor': Syril Karn's 'Star Wars Cocoa Puffs' is ‘surprisingly delicious’

When the Disney+ series Andor first premiered, critics praised the show as a dark, mature addition to the Star Wars franchise. That praise has only increased as new episodes aired, and many are attentively following the journeys of several characters, including Cassian, Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, Dedra Meero, and the worst former corporate deputy inspector ever, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

Syril’s journey has found him living back home with his mom, Edie (Kathryn Hunter), who does an exemplary job annoying her disappointing son as he munches on some puffed cereal drowned in blue milk.

Fans who have watched these scenes can't help but wonder: What does Syril's space cereal taste like? Entertainment Weekly asked Soller that very question on their Degobah Dispatch podcast.

"It tastes like dreams and unicorns,” Soller said. “It's like the best thing ever!"

Soller was in good hands when his character’s tasty breakfast meal was concocted. "I remember when the props people were talking to me, they were like, 'Is there anything that you don't eat?'” he said. “And I was like, 'No. What's this for?' They said, 'lt's for your breakfast.' And I was like, 'What the hell? What are you doing to me?' And they came up with these, like, Star Wars Cocoa Puffs, which are surprisingly delicious."

It’s a good thing Soller likes his galactic snack, as he munches on it in several scenes as he tries to ignore his mom with barely suppressed rage.

"I tried to come up with different ways to piss Kathryn off," laughed Soller about acting against his space mom. "She's such a beautiful performer and we got to play around with each other a lot. But also, you can see in the progression of the episodes, he chooses to wage war with his mother through the material aspect of his breakfast food, which is kind of demoralizing and infantilizing for her to keep serving him these Star Wars Cocoa Puffs. Because it's also a signifier that she doesn't know him anymore, so incrementally, bit by bit he starts to get a little more aggressive with his eating."

That’s how good this show is, folks — we get deep character moments through the consumption of a sugary breakfast food that looks, frankly, like it would taste nothing like dreams and unicorns.

We can see Syril snack on more cereal when new episodes of Andor drop Wednesdays on Disney+.

