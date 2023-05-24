Asteroid City Announces Out of This World Theatrical Experiences in Run-Up to Wes Anderson's Latest

Alamo Drafthouse and Landmark Theatres are going all in on the quirky sci-fi hijinks of Anderson's latest.

Following a truly cosmic wave of critical acclaim out of Cannes this week, Wes Anderson's quirky and star-studded sci-fi sendup, Asteroid City, has announced an asteroid shower of exclusive theatrical experiences crafted in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Landmark Theatres.

Prior to the film's limited rollout in New York and Los Angeles on June 16, Alamo Drafthouse — which currently offers up a limited supply of movie-themed swag and artwork through June 25 — will hold advance screenings across the country four days early on Monday, June 12. Anderson himself is slated to be at the Brooklyn location to beam viewers up for a live, post-movie discussion.

Those looking to fill their bellies whilst admiring the director's meticulous take on the Space Race period have the option to sign up for "Chili Supper Screenings," which boast a pre-fixed menu of all-American delights: chili, hotdogs, grilled cheese, themed popcorn, and more. Attendees are, of course, encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Wes Anderson characters.

Lastly, Alamo has once again partnered with craft brewery Dogfish Head for a new beer inspired by the film's Eisenhower-era setting. Dubbed the "Asteroid City Lager" (available at participating theaters), the drink comprises regenerative pilsner malt, tuxpeno corn malt, zuper saazer hops, and mid-20th century Pennsylvania lager yeast.

“The magical, whimsical worlds Wes Anderson has created in his movies have been touchstones for our off-centered brand throughout the years,” Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder, Sam Calagione, said in a statement. "Wes’s work inspires us, and this vibrant and refreshing beer is a liquid celebration of this new frontier Wes and the whole team behind Asteroid City has created."

"Karrie and I watched Bottle Rocket while building the very first Alamo and began over-performing on his films starting with Rushmore," added Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman. "For the entire history of Alamo, the launch of a new Wes Anderson film is cause for celebration. We cannot wait to savor the many delightful nuances of Asteroid City with the Alamo community."

Landmark, on the other hand, will turn its Sunset Boulevard theater into a highly-detailed recreation of the titular desert town with set recreations, screen-used props, costume displays, and a concession stand transformed into a classic '50s luncheonette featured in the movie. The immersive pop-up experience is scheduled to open to the public Thursday, June 15 and run for a period of two weeks, during which time the film will occupy all five of the location's available screens.

Premium tickets (including snacks and an exclusive T-shirt) are on sale as well. Get details here.

"Landmark Theatres is proud to have innovative and collaborative studio partners like Focus Features, that like us, remain committed to celebrating specialty films like Wes Anderson’s latest, Asteroid City," said Kevin Holloway, President Landmark Theatres. "We’re excited to unveil our latest Landmark location by dedicating our entire Sunset complex to this fully immersive experience."

Lisa Bunnell, President of Distribution at Focus Features, continued: "Watching a Wes Anderson movie is an incredibly unique experience that can often feel like you’re stepping into an entirely new universe. We’re excited to partner with our friends at Landmark Theatres to bring his newest film to life with this pop-up and give fans the opportunity to experience a bit of Wes’ magic in person."

More information for the Landmark events can be found here.

Asteroid City — which boasts A-list stars like Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Hope Davis, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum — will make first contact with a limited number of theaters June 16, before invading the rest of the nation June 23.

If you're suddenly in the mood for some more quirky fun with Jason Schwartzman, check him out in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, now streaming on Peacock!