‘Barbarian’ trailer reveals the worst scenario one could have when staying at a short-term rental

We’ve all heard horror stories that people have endured while staying at a short-term rental.

None of them, however, are likely as terrifying as the scenario that the new Barbarian trailer posits — what happens if you rent a house only to find someone else already there, and then that someone disappears through a secret door in a creepy basement full of video tapes and screaming people? Barbarian’s trailer expands on this question in great detail.

Check it out below:

In Barbarian, Georgina Campbell (Krypton, Black Mirror) plays Tess, a woman headed to Detroit for a job interview who finds her short-term rental already inhabited by Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Both of them are confused and irritated by the double-booking, but then Tess gets really upset when Keith disappears in the middle of the night and she finds herself searching for him through creepy secret passageways in the house’s basement.

In addition to Campbell and Skarsgård, 20th Century Studios and New Regency's Barbarian stars Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. The movie was written and directed by Zach Cregger, who was also part of the comedy group The Whitest Kids U’Know before shifting to the horror genre. The producers — Arnon Milchan (The Northman), Roy Lee (IT), Raphael Margules (The Vigil), and J.D. Lifshitz (The Vigil, Dementia) — have lots of horror credos under their belts, however, to suggest the film will be properly terrifying, as the trailer certainly suggests.

Barbarian checks into theaters on August 31.

