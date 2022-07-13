Chris Hemsworth eschewed meat before kissing vegan 'Thor: Love and Thunder' co-star Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth may play the larger-than-life God of Thunder in the MCU, but in real life, he seems like a really down-to-Earth and swell dude.

According to his Thor: Love and Thunder co-stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, Hemsworth was just a big ol’ sweetie on set. Apparently, he was so considerate that he even opted out of chowing down on meat before a kissing scene with Portman, because she is a vegan.

“He’s really nice,” Portman said on the U.K.’s Capital FM (via Uproxx). “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

Portman said that Hemsworth’s decision to stick to noshing plant-based food was something he decided to do on his own. “That’s not something I’m angry about or care about,” Portman added, “but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Thompson also shared how impressed she was that Hemsworth abstained from eating the dead flesh of animals in light of Portman’s eating preferences. “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat,” Thompson said. “He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

Whatever your dietary preferences, you can see Hemsworth, Portman, and Thompson as Thor, the Mighty Thor, and Valkyrie, respectively, in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is still screening in theaters.

Looking for some more sci-fi? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.