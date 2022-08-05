How to catch up on the 'Child's Play' & 'Chucky' movies before Season 2 slashes onto SYFY & USA

Summer is practically over, so the reign of a very persistent murder-prone doll shall now begin anew. Horror season is almost here, and Chucky would like to say hello.

While we eagerly wait for Season 2 of Chucky to cut in on October 5, 2022, we’re giving serious thought to re-watching every movie in the franchise. We’re not just thinking about it, we’re doing it. We need Brad Dourif. The only prescription is a ton of Chucky movies.

The talented Mr. Dourif appears in all of the movies on this list, with one of his The Lord of the Rings co-stars eventually coming in to play his “son.” His real-life daughter, Fiona Dourif, thankfully gets in on the action as well. Whether you’re planning a celebratory marathon or you want to experience the saga for the first time, you’re going to need to know where to locate each entry. Worry not, we have you covered. These movies are as undying as Chucky himself.

Child’s Play (1988): Streaming on Amazon Prime

The movie that started it all! Brad Dourif stars as serial killer Charles Lee Ray, who manages to place his soul in a doll before dying. The result is the murderous Chucky. Catherine Hicks (Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home) and Chris Sarandon (The Princess Bride), also star, and Alex Vincent is on hand as Andy. He's the kid who has to convince all of the adults that this creepy doll can kill. It's not great to be Andy. His journey into darkness has barely begun.

Child’s Play 2 (1990): Available to rent or buy from Amazon, Vudu, and Apple

He’s back! Brad Dourif returns when a toy company decides to recreate the Chucky doll. Alex Vincent returns as Andy from the first movie, now trying to convince his foster parents that, you guessed it, a doll is a murderer. Andy's been there before. We’ve all been there before. It's frustrating, but oh so fun.

Child’s Play 3 (1991): Available to rent or buy from Amazon, Vudu, and Apple

The third installment continues the no-good life of Andy, who is now played by Justin Whalin. Dourif returns as Chucky of course, because wouldn’t you know it? Another manufacturer wants to bring the toy back (again) using the same evil materials. Chucky sets his sights on Andy 2.0 immediately.

Bride of Chucky (1998): Available to rent or buy from Amazon, Vudu, and Apple

Enough child’s play, let’s focus on the dolls! Chucky gets his name in the title, and Brad Dourif continues his reign. 27 Dresses star Katherine Heigl joins the action, but the biggest addition is the titular bride. The doll Tiffany storms into the story, played by Jennifer Tilly. She resurrects Chucky and... things devolve from there.

Seed of Chucky (2004): Available to rent or buy from Amazon, Vudu, and Apple

Don Mancini had worked on the story for all of the previous movies (going solo on 2,3, and 4) but the fifth film sees him take over both the story and the director’s chair. Chucky and Tiffany are back, and so are Dourif and Tilly. Their “seed” is a puppet named Glen, played by Dourif's The Lord of the Rings co-star Billy Boyd. He has no interest in murder, so Chucky is greatly disappointed in him.

Curse of Chucky (2013): Available to rent or buy from Amazon, Vudu, and Apple

Mancini continues to keep the train moving in this straight to video entry. Dourif returns as the murderous doll (how can he not?) and this time his real-life daughter, Fiona Dourif, joins him in the role of Nica Pierce.

Cult of Chucky (2017): Available to rent or buy from Amazon, Vudu, and Apple

Another direct-to-video follow-up from Mancini, this is an Avengers-level moment in the franchise. Both Brad Dourif and Fiona Dourif return for the glory of House Dourif. Returning with them is Jennifer Tilly, and even Alex Vincent takes another lap as Andy.

Chucky: Season 1 (2021): Streaming on Peacock

The saga moved to streaming television in 2021, with Mancini running the show! Brad Dourif was Chucky, and Jennifer Tilly was back, too. All was right with the world. To make it even better, the show features appearances from Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and a few others from the ongoing Chucky saga. Season 1 of the show can be streamed on Peacock right now. Season 2 will air new episodes on both SYFY and USA starting in October, with new episodes available on Peacock the following day.

Chucky Season 2 will premiere on October 5, 2022. Get ready for some mayhem.