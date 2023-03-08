Watch: 'Cocaine Bear' stars play 'True or False?' with 'Crazy Animal Headlines'

Is reality stranger than fiction? Cocaine Bear cast members Alden Ehrenreich and O'Shea Jackson Jr. prove just how weird things can get in nature by playing a hilarious game of "True or False?" with a number of headlines concerning out-of-control animals.

In March 2008, for example, a bear in Macedonia was found guilty of stealing honey from a local beekeeper. The state was then forced to pony up 140,000 denars (equaling $3,500 at the time) to pay for the ursine damages. Eight years later, a 24-year-old Florida man — you already know this one is gonna be nuts — was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he tossed an alligator into a Wendy's drive-thru window. Cocaine-addicted sloths and caviar-heisting raccoons, on the other hand, remain apocryphal for the time being.

Now playing in theaters everywhere, Cocaine Bear is based upon a very true story from 1985, in which an American black bear overdosed on a large quantity of cocaine that was dropped over Georgia by smuggler Andrew C. Thornton II (portrayed in the film by Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys). An off-the-wall screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter) imagines an alternate outcome where the apex predator goes on a drug-fueled rampage, tearing through a number of human beings as if they were made of tissue paper.

Ehrenreich and Jackson play Eddie and Daveed, a pair of reluctant drug dealers sent to retrieve the lost narcotics by Eddie's remorseless father, Syd (the late Ray Liotta). The cast also features Keri Russell (Antlers), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The One and Only Ivan), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (Faithfully Yours), Aaron Holliday (Euphoria), and Margo Martindale (BoJack Horseman).

Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2, Charlie's Angels) directed the movie and served as a producer alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Max Handelman, Brian Duffield, and Aditya Sood. Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, and Nikki Baida are executive producers.

To date, the film has made over $53 million worldwide.

