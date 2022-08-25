Warner Bros. Discovery wooing producer Dan Lin to become new Kevin Feige of DCEU

Is it really any wonder that WBD wants a Kevin Feige equivalent for the DCEU?

The shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery keep on coming. It’s been mere weeks since new company CEO David Zaslav axed the $90 million Batgirl movie, and said in a quarterly earnings call that they are doing a "reset" on DC film and television, while putting together “a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.”

It seems that the DC team Zaslav was referencing has found a leader. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is in negotiations with Dan Lin, an executive-turned-producer who backed films like the live-action Aladdin, The Lego Movie, and both IT films. Lin’s position would report directly to Zaslav and would oversee both film as well as television projects at HBO/HBO Max.

In that sense, the position is similar to the one that Kevin Feige holds over at Marvel, something that makes sense given Zaslav has said he was looking for someone to take on a role like Feige for DC.

If Lin joins Warner Bros. Discovery, he would replace Walter Hamada, the exec who came to the company in 2018 to oversee DC Films and who helped bring movies like Joker and The Batman to the screen, as well as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series. Hamada has also come under scrutiny in recent years, however, after Justice League actor Ray Fisher accused him of impeding an investigation into Joss Whedon’s conduct on set.

What direction Lin would take with DC remains to be seen. All we have to go on so far is what Zaslav alluded to during that earnings call: “We are going to focus on quality,” he said. “We are not going to release any film before it’s ready … DC is something we can make better.”

Looking for some solid sci-fi viewing? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.